It’s been 15 years since Quentin Tarantino wrapped up his two-part epic known as Kill Bill, and fans have been patiently waiting for the third chapter that ties up a huge plot cliffhanger between the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s character Vernita Green and the The Bride herself, played to perfection by Uma Thurman.

Now, it looks like we may be finally getting Kill Bill Vol. 3 soon, which is sure to include cinematic excellence like this classic fight scene between The Bride and Lucy Liu’s beloved villain O-Ren Ishii:

The latest Kill Bill 3 update comes from Tarantino himself, who appeared on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about a bunch of his current (possibly final?) projects in the works. While nothing was confirmed exactly, his words spark major hope that both him and Thurman are on board to give us the finale we’ve been waiting on for almost two decades now.

Here’s what he had to say in regards to a possibility of Kill Bill Vol. 3:

“Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth…I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.”

If the plot kicks off where the last film left off, KBV3 would see The Bride going up against Nikki Bell, who witnessed her mother’s murder right in front of her eyes at the hands of the film’s heroine. On top of seeing that epic battle go down, it would also be cool to see what ever happened to characters like Sofie Fatale, Elle Driver and the barely surviving members of the Crazy 88.