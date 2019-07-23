R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits, Says He Would Not Leave His Daughter with a Suspected Pedophile

R. Kelly’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, visited CBS This Morning with Gayle King to speak about the new claims against the singer.

During his time on the show, Johnson responded to a question that he would not allow for his daughter to be around any man that was accused of being a pedophile.

“You have a 20-something-year-old daughter. Would you allow her to be alone with –,” King would begin to ask.

“Absolutely not,” Johnson interrupted. “I would not leave my daughter with anyone who’s accused of pedophilia.

“I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not.”

King would point out by working with Kelly it appears to be a contradiction to which Johnson restated he would not leave his daughter with someone suspected of pedophilia.

During his time on the show, Johnson would detail he only saw R. Kelly operate as a “normal person” and that he did not ever see anything from the singer or his girlfriends that would be deemed suspicious. King would confirm she too witnessed that, however, the behavior is likely different than what is viewed in the company of guests.

Additional questioning during the interview included how R. Kelly is able to afford general living before he went to prison, including his legal defense. Co-host Tony Doukoupil even questioned were other celebrities supporting the struggling singer.

“Mr. Kelly does have royalties that come in so he’s living off some of his royalties,” Johnson replied. “Early on, fans and friends gave a lot of donations.”

He would go on to say that R. Kelly is currently a mess and is unable to watch tv. Due to being illiterate he can’t read or write and he is concerned with his mental state.

After his interview, Johnson contacted CBS to state that he is no longer the crisis manager for R. Kelly.