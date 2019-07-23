Streetwear brand Sprayground collaborates with Dutch-based DJ and music executive Afrojack to develop a music and fashion inspired lifestyle bag with practical functionality. Sprayground founder David Ben-David is a big fan of integrating music and art; Afrojack is also a remixer, music programmer, and recording producer. Together they have developed one of the fashion brand’s most stunning bag designs to date. Sleek, chic, vegan leather in all white flaunting the infamous shark mouth logo in a classy bold red and black.

Afrojack’s DJ name came about because as a child, he had a huge afro and being good at “jacking.” Jacking is a popular dance move typically done to House Music. He combined the two names, and it has been what he went by ever since. Afrojack started playing in local clubs and pubs in the Netherlands at the age of 14. Sprayground dialed into functionality for this talent, making it ideal for the fashion-forward, particularly with multiple carrying options and a padded laptop compartment that can accommodate a 17inch laptop. This winning design has designated partitions for USB sticks, wires and cables, microphones, compact cameras, and other accessories securely stored in zipped compartments. The bag is scheduled to drop online via sprayground.com on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.

Sprayground collaborated with Afrojack with the intention of creating the perfect DJ travel backpack. When he and David Ben David linked up at a zoo in Dubai, they hit it off immediately. While there, Afrojack and DBD decided to collaborate on fully functional and eye-pleasing backpack designed for DJs. Afrojack is on tour this summer and set to perform in NYC on August 30th at the Electric Zoo music festival. Both creatives have a large following and a substantial online presence, and through this project have forged a lucrative partnership.