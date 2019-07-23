Earlier this month, Dallas rapper Tay-K was found guilty for murder, today (July 23) he was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

In addition to the 55 years for murder, The Dallas Star-Telegram details Tay-K, born Taymor Mcintyre, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of aggravated robbery and another 13 years for two counts of aggravated robbery related to home invasions. The sentences will run concurrently. The three charges also carry a fine total of $23,000.

The sentences took a total of three hours of deliberation before the verdict.

Last Friday, Tay-K was convicted of murder and the aggravated robbery charges in connection to the 2016 home invasion in Mansfield, Texas that killed Ethan Walker and injured Zachary Beloate. Tay-K was 16-years-old at the time of the crime.

Lyrics and the video from Tay-K’s hit single “The Race,” which detail his escape from US Marshalls after the crime was committed were used in court.

“Every lyric to The Race is stained with my son’s blood. Every ‘free Tay-K’ T-shirt that was ever sold has my son’s blood on it,” Richard Walker, father of Ethan Walker, said after the verdict was read.

There are still charges pending against Tay-K. He still has a capital murder charge against him for robbing and shooting a photographer in April of 2017. Prosecutor Bill Vasser referred to the rapper as “the most violent teenager” he ever dealt with in his career.