The North Face is good for dropping head-to-toe freshness, whether it’s an apparel collab with Supreme one week or a set of headwear with New Era the next. One thing you can always count on from the TNC vault though, collaboration or not, is a fly range of accessories. Thankfully, the label’s new Explore Pack collection stays true to those expectations.

Each style in the set is available in both small and large size options. From the travel-ready Explore Fusebox and Explore Haulaback to the more compact-fitting Explore BLT Fanny Pack, the whole collection is premium in structure and design alike. A 900D Base Camp material is used in the construction process, in addition to fleece lined storage compartments and padded straps that make for premium comfort while hauling your everyday essentials on the go. In short, prepping for laundry day, weekend getaways or just a day where you’ll be bringing your laptop to the office won’t cause any extra strain to your journey.

Shop The North Face’s Explore Pack Collection right now online. Peep the full set below: