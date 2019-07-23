Rolling Loud has announced their line up for the New York show that will be held at Citi Field from Saturday, October 12 to Sunday, October 13.

This is the first go-around that Rolling Loud will be held in the Empire State. The line up is major since it is new acts on the stand. On Saturday, you can watch YG, Gunna, Kodak Black, Da Baby, Blueface, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo, Flipp Dinero and more for that day. Young Thug, Pusha T, DMX, Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave East, Saweetie, Curren$y, Danileigh, Kash Doll, Smoke DZA, Mir Fontaine and more on the second day.

This will be huge for the Big Apple because it is something the city has been waiting on. Rolling Loud recently did a show in Miami, Florida with numerous acts, who made the city, even crazier with a sold-out festival. Tickets go on sale Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m. on the Rolling Loud website.