Last year’s BAPE HEADS SHOW in NYC was definitely one for the books, featuring some of our favorite rap stars hit the stage at Madison Square Garden. The show actually ended up being such a success that it inspired BAPE to do capsule drops with each headlining MC. After releasing the first one with Lil Yachty back in May, A Bathing Ape now unveils its collaborative collection with Wiz Khalifa.

Just like the BAPE-ification of Lil Boat, Wiz Khalifa gets a MANKEY-style animated makeover that matches up perfectly with Baby Milo. The set includes T-Shirts, hoodies and crewnecks that each incorporate a graphic motif synonymous with the “Black & Yellow” hitmaker. In addition to the option that features cartoon Wiz and Baby Milo, the signature Ape Head logo also gets altered with Khalifa’s dreads and clout goggles steez. Each item in the offering incorporates a simple design overall, which has worked before on past BAPE collabs and works here as well. Looking forward to seeing how Big Sean, Pusha T and definitely Kid Cudi pull theirs off for sure!

Cop the Wiz Khalifa x BAPE HEADS SHOW capsule collection this Saturday (July 27) at A Bathing Ape retailers globally and online. Check out a closer look at the set below:



Images: BAPE