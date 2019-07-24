Take a Look at Ariana Grande’s Full #ARIVENCHY FW19 Campaign For Givenchy

Take a Look at Ariana Grande’s Full #ARIVENCHY FW19 Campaign For Givenchy

Ariana Grande’s new role as brand ambassador for the Givenchy FW19 collection has finally been unveiled following the first announcement back in May, and the full #ARIVENCHY campaign is packed with stunning imagery and a lighthearted promo video as well.

While some of the lookbook shots are featured in vibrant color, the campaign for the most part utilizes a black and white aesthetic that makes the young pop diva look absolutely classic. The video portion is actually quite comical, with Ariana singing “off the dome”-style lyrics that playfully describe the photoshoot itself. She croons (“Shooting my campaign, for Givenchy!”“), she curses (“That’s right, bitch; Try me…you can’t!“) and, hell, she even steals some gear, but most importantly she does it all while looking picture perfect in her signature high ponytail. We see you, Ari!

Watch Ariana Grande’s video campaign for Givenchy FW19 above, and peep the full #ARIVENCHY lookbook below that rolled out stylishly-slow on the @givenchyofficial Instagram last week: