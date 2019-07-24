Before Disney’s live-action of The Lion King broke box office records, the studio delivered a cast photo showing the voices of the characters in the reboot. Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner to John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, Eric André, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key and more posed in all black.

The Beyhive was skeptical about their Queen’s placement in the picture, and it turns out they had reasonable doubt. Oliver, who voices Zazu, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and confirmed that the “Flawless” singer was photoshopped into the picture.

“Chiwetel was sitting in the front and he said, ‘You need to be careful where your foot is,’” John told Stephen, as seen in the clip below. “I looked down and there was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyoncé’s name written on it!”

“It was like an electrical reaction. Just the future presence of Beyoncé was so intimidating.” He added, “If you look at my face in there, I look really intimidated and that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I am about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé one day, and that was nerve-wracking enough!”