Bow Wow is no stranger to getting dragged on the Internet. The rapper-actor recently got dragged for an old video that surfaced of him dissing his ex-girlfriend, Ciara.

The production company, 8Hunnit Productions, posted a video of Bow performing 2005 hit single “Like You,” which featured the singer, at Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta. During his performance, he raps, “If I’m seen with a girl then she gotta be just (like you)/And baby that’s the way I feel,” and then adds, “Ay yo, I had this b*tch first, you know that, right?”

The Shade Room reported that the video was weeks old but social media users were still disappointed in Bow Wow’s childish behavior. TSR’s comment section started going crazy considering that Ciara is now a married woman with two children and they broke up years ago.

Bow, born Shad Moss, doesn’t seem to have good luck with women. In June the 32-year-old posted a video of his Mercedes G-Wagon with busted windows. He didn’t name the culprit, but he was clearly frustrated. “Really? So this what you do? you pull up to my place of business and bust the windows out the g wagon? While I’m working? Really….? Come on girl…,” Wow wrote in the caption.

That same month, his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie (Leslie Holden) put him on blast in a Twitter rant claiming that he physically abused her while she was pregnant. Bow’s other ex-girlfriend, Erica Mena, co-signed Leslie’s statement.

