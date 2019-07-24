Everyone points toward “Old Town Road” but is Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” the official song of the summer. The long-awaited collaboration between the two music titans has sold over one million units in the United States.

The single is officially platinum and there will be a video on the way for the sizzling single. Does this song hold up as a true contender for the title?

Check out Chris Brown’s celebration of the achievement below and let us know if you picking a different song.