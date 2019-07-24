When American fashion designer Ralph Lauren first launched his namesake brand in 1967, no one could’ve imagined that it would become a multibillion-dollar fashion empire across the globe over the span of 50+ years. Five decades later, HBO has teamed with American Masters creator Susan Lacy to produce a documentary titled Very Ralph that gives a retrospective look at the rise of a fashion icon.

The full-length film will give Polo fiends the inside story of how Mr. Lauren started off as a Bronx boy named Ralph Lifshitz who was born from Jewish immigrants and went on to garner a $6.9 billion USD net worth for himself by the youthful age of 79 years old. Along to tell his tale will be interviews with a host of family, friends and famous colleagues. Of the latter set includes famed Vogue EIC Anna Wintour, former President hopeful Hillary Clinton, supermodel extraordinaire Naomi Campbell, renowned fashion journalist André Leon Talley, fellow fashion impresario Calvin Klein and even words from dearly missed Chanel & Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld amongst other big names. Unfortunately (or not), Kanye West will not be making an appearance to say his infamous “It ain’t Ralph, though!” tagline. Well, at least from what we know so far.

HBO will air ‘Very Ralph‘ on November 12. We’ll keep you all updated on this doc as more information arrives and an official trailer is released in the near future.