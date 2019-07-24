After securing roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, superstar Janelle Monáe is set to star in the second season of Amazon’s psychological thriller drama series Homecoming, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

While all the details of the upcoming season have not been released, the description of her character delivers some hints about the premise of Season 2. According to the summary, the actress/musician is set to play a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.

Taking over as the leading lady of the series, Monáe follows Academy-award Julie Roberts who starred in Season 1while on a one-year deal. Roberts is continuing as an executive producer on the series, a co-production between Amazon Studios and UCP.

It has not been confirmed yet who from the original cast would come back, but Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Hong Chau and possibly Shea Whigham are all expected to make their return to the series.

Homecoming will be the first major TV role for singer and songwriter, activist, and fashion trendsetter. This is not the “Android’s” first foray with Amazon. Monáe made an appearance in an episode of the Amazon anthology series Electric Dreams. Monáe was recently nominated for two Grammy awards in the categories Album of the Year and Best Music Video for her album Dirty Computer. She also serves as a co-chair for When We All Vote and is behind a Fem the Future initiative empowering female filmmakers.