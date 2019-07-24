Meek Mill is finally a free man.

The Philly rapper took to Instagram to announce that his decade-old conviction connected to a drug and gun case was thrown out by a Pennsylvania appeals court. “As of right now I’m not on probation and I am not a felon anymore 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 today was mega!!!” he wrote.

Three judges unanimously decided to grant the Dream Chasers head honcho a new trial due to new evidence of alleged police corruption. They also overturned Judge Genece Brinkley’s parole violation findings which sent him back to jail for five months in 2017.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office stated they will not call the police officer who was the only witness during the prosecution because he’s no longer credible after being accused of corruption.

It’s looking like prosecutors can drop the entire case.

This wonderful news comes the same day that Meek Mill announced the launch of his new joint venture with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, Dream Chasers Records. Meek will serve as the President where he will oversea the label and build the staff. “Creating a record label has always been the next step in my journey as a businessman and I appreciate Roc Nation and JAY-Z’s support on this new venture,” Mill said. “I want to take my experiences in the music industry, use them to find young, hungry talent and open doors for the next generation of artists.”