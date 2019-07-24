Megan Thee Stallion coined the viral phrase, Hot Girl Summer, which has been used by Hot Girls and Hot Boys nationwide. Now the H-Town Hottie is making legal moves to make sure she capitalizes off the movement that she started.

Billboard reports the Fever rapper filed a trademark on July 10 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

According to the document the phrase will be used on apparel like “Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; A-shirts; Body shirts; Dress shirts; Graphic T-shirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Long-sleeved shirts; Open-necked shirts; Over shirts; Short-sleeve shirts; Sleep shirts; Sport shirts; Sports shirts; Sweat shirts; T-shirts; Tee shirts; Tee-shirts; Turtle neck shirts; Yoga shirts.”

Since the popularity of the “Hot Girl Summer” term, popular brands such as Forever 21, Wendy’s, and national television networks like VH1, used the term and it’s only right they cut Megan Thee Stallion a check.

Meg isn’t the only rapper to trademark terms that she popularized. Cardi B recently filed to trademark “Okurrr” but unfortunately the motion was denied because the term is too commonplace by a variety of sources.