The React Presto is one of Nike’s most diverse sneakers in the vault, mainly due to a plethora of cool colorways available like the “Brutal Honey” iteration we saw a few months back. This season the options are even more expansive, with one of the standouts in stores for summer being this vibrant “Octopus”-inspired design.

The aquatic vibes seen throughout perfectly compliment the otherwise simple black neoprene & mesh upper. Hits of teal are found on the midsole and on the lace lock, vibrant yellow pops up on the Swoosh logos and heel counter, pink is incorporated on the heel of the midsole and purple adds the most prominent look by way of the plastic midfoot cage. The React midsole of course is the feature that will assure a comfortable fit, making this the go-to shoe for all your summer journeys.

The Nike React Presto “Octopus” is available now for $120 USD at select retailers, including Finish Line. More pics below: