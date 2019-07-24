The ever-stylish, ex-Spice Girl better known as Victoria Beckham returns to give us another offering from her collaborative partnership with Reebok. This time around, “VB” takes inspiration from her daily exercise routine and her posh days as a trained dancer.

Similar to the debut Spring 2019 set that we saw earlier this year, this range of apparel & accessories has a unisex appeal but definitely caters to the ladies specifically. The color palette offers both a light and dark element, the former incorporating soft pink tones that you normally see on ballet attire and the latter playing more towards the khaki, navy and black hues that streetwear has become accustomed to. Standouts include sheer bras, briefs, off-the-shoulder tops, windbreakers, bomber crewnecks, anoraks and of course the Bolton Sock — the innovative design is Victoria’s take on the ’90s-era Bolton silhouette. Being that Mrs. Beckham was pretty popular during that time — like, Spice World popular! — we’ll put our trust in the fact that she’s got things under control over in the sportswear department.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham Fall Winter 2019 collection is officially available today online and at other premium retailers across the globe. Check out the campaign imagery below, shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti:



Images: Mario Sorrenti / Reebok