Anthony Davis has yet to play a single game for the Los Angeles Lakers and if you believe Jalen Rose, AD is already scheming on one day playing for his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Davis was in Chicago last week hosting his Rise Camp at Kenwood Academy and was asked about the possibility of one day returning home to which he stoked the fire of a future NBA home.

“If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I’d definitely consider it,” Davis said.

When asked about it on ESPN’s Get Up! Jalen Rose think its more to the statement.

“Guys are planning years ahead,” Rose said. “I’m gonna say this right now: Don’t be surprised if Anthony Davis ends up with the Bulls. We see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George go back to California, we see LeBron James go back to Cleveland. He’s already planting the seeds.”

You can hear the thoughts below.