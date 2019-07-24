After starring in films and on T.V., Tiffany Haddish and Netflix will be launching a series of stand-up specials titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Netflix describes the series as “raunchy, witty, and irreverent.”

The superstar actress and comedian showed her excitement by posting the news on her Instagram account. She introduced her homegirls and comics to the world who will be featured in the upcoming series on the streaming giant. “I’m here with my full-on squad… they’re my people,” Haddish said. “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready coming only on Netflix August 13th. You better check it out because they ready!”

Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview) are a few of the up-and-coming acts and industry veterans to be featured in the series.

According to Deadline, Haddish has history with each of the six comedians after working together in the stand-up scene or on television. She believes the industry often excludes women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers and as such wants to put this diverse group of comedians in the spotlight.

Comedy legend Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz will also serve as executive producers. The title of the series is from her popular catchphrase and is a spin-off of Haddish’s 2017 Showtime special Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From Hood to Hollywood.

Netflix announced in March that the Girls Trip would be a major player “a bold collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up specials” according to Forbes.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready premieres August 13. It’s produced by Push It Productions, the company run by Sykes and Hurwitz, along with She Ready Productions.