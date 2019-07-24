The Weeknd and Adam Sandler to Star in ‘Uncut Gems’ Film

The Weeknd and Adam Sandler to Star in ‘Uncut Gems’ Film

While the music world waits on new music from The Weekend, he is starring in a new film, Uncut Gems, alongside Adam Sandler.

Abel will co-star with Sandler in a crime thriller created by Josh and Benny Safdie, that will see a release at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is described as:

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

Stay on the lookout for more details regarding the film as the festival draws near.