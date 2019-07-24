After going through a crazy year with an impending divorce and struggles with addiction, Wendy Williams is moving on and living her best life. Things have gotten even better with an announcement that Wendy will be producing her own biopic on Lifetime that will premiere sometime next year. She’s making the movie with Will Packer, the producer and director of Girls Trip. Williams previously worked with Packer in Think Like A Man.

According to an official statement about the project, the film will chronicle “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. “Boomerang” writer Leigh Davenport is penning the script.

Wendy’s life is one fit for the movie after going through many recent public battles. Williams filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after more than 20 years of marriage, after he reportedly welcomed a baby with his mistress. She fired him as her manager, removing him as an executive producer of the talk show and ended The Hunter Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse that she had launched with him in 2014.

Commenting on her break-up, Wendy said, “My husband and I were partners, but I just had to clean the slate and start over. I’m good at this new role, at least I think so, but this isn’t new for me,” she said at the time. “I met my husband on my 29th birthday. I was already a property owner. I was already a radio star. I was already the boss of my own life. I’m returning to that life with a bigger platform and I love it.”

Lifetime is continuing its run of biopics and docuseries after the success of “Surviving R. Kelly.” Along with the Williams film, Lifetime also announced another documentary in its Surviving franchise, this time focusing on billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was recently accused of sex crimes and trafficking.