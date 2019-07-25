A$AP Rocky was charged with criminal assault after spending two weeks in a Swedish jail.

TMZ reports that the prosecutor will not recommend the full two year sentence if the Harlem rapper is convicted. His trial may possibly begin next Tuesday and go on until Thursday or Friday, but he will be held in the detention center in the meantime.

A panel of four judges are scheduled to hear the case next week and at least three must vote if an assault was committed for a conviction. If they can’t come to a decision, a new trial will be requested. In the case that A$AP Rocky is convicted, he will be sentenced a week later by a judge.

Two A$AP Mob affiliates have both been charged with the same crime and are both awaiting trial as well.

TMZ obtained the photos of the alleged victim’s injuries and you can see blood along his arm, back, fingers, and a streak of blood on his bicep.

Based on the pictures above, do you think it’s enough evidence for him to get convicted?