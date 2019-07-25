When looking back on Paul’s Boutique, the 1989 second album from iconic rap group the Beastie Boys, there’s a lot that can be said about how it became such a Hip-Hop staple even when many critics tried to write it off as a sophomore slump. Without the backing of Def Jam and Rick Rubin, the group’s original producer who played a key role in Licensed to Ill‘s historic chart-topping achievements, Paul’s Boutique struggled to match the success of its predecessor and almost put the Beastie Boys in one-hit-wonder territory. However, the album proved to be a sleeper hit amongst critics, and eventually went on to rank in the top 5 of many “best of” lists for ’80s albums and music history overall.

Now, as rap fans celebrate the 30th anniversary of Paul’s Boutique, adidas Skateboarding has dropped a commemorative colorway for its Americana silhouette that gives the Beastie Boys’ second album the respect that it so rightfully deserves.

The shoe premiered at the BEYOND THE STREETS NYC exhibit in an event hosted by LL Cool J and featuring Mike D and Ad-Rock (seen above) speaking on a live discussion panel about the album’s influence over time. The silhouette itself is pretty clean overall, featuring a vegan canvas upper, heather grey accents to compliment the off-white base, tonal laces and a classic gum sole to compete the look. Special Beastie Boys branding is incorporated as well, including a graffiti tag motif on the tongue and insole created by artist Eric Haze, in addition to the words “Beastie” and “Boys” etched across the heel under The Three Stripes’ signature Trefoil logo.

Pick up the adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys “Paul’s Boutique” Americana right now at select skateboard shops in America and the BEYOND THE STREETS gift shop (25 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY) where the group’s exhibit is on display.