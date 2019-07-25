A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault in Sweden. The charges are tied to the viral encounter of Rocky and two men who he states followed and harassed him.

The Associated Press details a statement from Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson who stated he has “come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”

The A$AP Mob rapper and two other men will remain in custody until trial, which can begin on Tuesday.

“[Rocky] feels that he acted in self-defense, he is claiming that he is innocent, and in that perspective, he, of course, is very sad,” defense attorney Slobodan Jovicic said.

If convicted, Rocky could serve up to two years behind Swedish bars.

Recently, President Trump revealed he spoke with Kanye West about Rocky’s situation and stated he would use resources to attempt to bring the rapper home. There has not been an update form the Commander-in-Chief in regards to the effort he has placed forth toward Sweden.