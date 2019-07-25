DJ Khaled now has the honor of being Apple Music’s first-ever Artist in Residence.
The streaming service announced Wednesday (July 24), the We The Best leader will have complete creative control over the popular playlists they offer.
Billboard reports the first move by Khaled was altering the Office DJ playlist to his liking, infiltrating his own hits into the selection along with others from Drake, JAY-Z and Sam Cooke. To give fans a glimpse of what Khaled will do in the role, he and the streaming giant have released a video and a statement, which is available below.
View this post on Instagram
MAJOR 🔑ALERT 🚨 !! Bless up @applemusic for making me the very first artist-in-residence ever for @applemusic 🏆 This means imma taking over the biggest playlists on the platform every month! Also the goal is to break new artists in the process. All record labels and artists, hit me up. This month, we gon start with Office DJ and then I might hit y’all wit a Gymflow playlist vibe next month. 🔑🔑🔑 #WETHEBEST 🍎 Go check out office dj play list now this what I’m listing to in my office right now . Can’t wait to give U more playlist . Link and bio ! 👋🏽