DJ Khaled now has the honor of being Apple Music’s first-ever Artist in Residence.

The streaming service announced Wednesday (July 24), the We The Best leader will have complete creative control over the popular playlists they offer.

Billboard reports the first move by Khaled was altering the Office DJ playlist to his liking, infiltrating his own hits into the selection along with others from Drake, JAY-Z and Sam Cooke. To give fans a glimpse of what Khaled will do in the role, he and the streaming giant have released a video and a statement, which is available below.