Nike is always on the cutting edge of sneaker innovation, and its latest development arrives in the form of a new cushioning technology branded as Joyride.

The idea behind Joyride lies in the thousands of TPE beads embedded into the midsole, each placed in zonally-tuned pods that actually expand in a process that Nike calls “multi-dimensional displacement.” The silhouette is engineered specifically to allow your legs to stay rested while you walk via the personalized underfoot experience. Basically, the shoe will form to your foot for a customized fit overall. The silhouette’s construction is a part of the process as well — the pod on the heel is made bigger to absorb impact, while the ones on the forefoot are refined for smoother transition forward. The debut sneaker to feature Pods will be the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit, followed by future drops with the Nike Joyride NSW, Nike Joyride NSW Setter, Nike Joyride NSW Optik made exclusively for the ladies and the Nike Joyride Kids Nova. If this is the direction the footwear industry is headed in, we’re definitely in for a cozy journey ahead.

Joyride debuts with the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit, available today exclusively for Nike Members followed by a global release on August 15. Take a closer look at the entire range below: