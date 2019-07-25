This past Coachella, a special performance of Sunday Service was brought to us by Kanye West. For fans, it was a remarkable idea because his wife, Kim Kardashian, has brought us a live-streamed version of the Sunday Service of old Kanye’s songs for months and the transitions were incredible.

With the Cali performance, there was some merch that ranged from $50 to $225 available. Yeezy sold clothing items, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and more and it appears he is continuing the service by trademarking the word “Sunday Service” for the apparel line that is soon to come out.

Page Six details the filing of an application for the phrase for the items previously stated, along with shoes, dresses and more. An additional filing was placed for the phrase “Half Beast,” which is stated to be associated with televised or online entertainment venture.