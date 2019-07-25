Nicole Murphy and Antoine Fuqua caused a stir on the Internet after images of the two kissing in Italy hit the web. Normally, it’s just feelings being expressed, in this case, Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon.

Murphy has now issued a statement to TMZ, apologizing for the situation happening and the trouble that it occurred.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” Murphy said. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Earlier reports state after the kiss surfaced online, Rochon deleted her social media. Fuqua was in Italy to accept an award for his work as a director.