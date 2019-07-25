Members of the Internet Wrestling Community have been keeping their eyes on the WWE product as All Elite Wrestling is set to hit TV this fall. The new wrestling brand has officially announced the date and time they will debut.

Variety details the announcement of AEW on TNT beginning on Wednesday, October 2, with a time slot of 8-10 pm ET. The show will now be the middle wrestling program on cable television, surrounded by WWE’s Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live!, which will be transitioning from Tuesday to Friday on Fox.

AEW will travel across the country as well, with the first taping occurring at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets for that event are available on July 29 at 12 p.m. ET.

AEW is headed by Tony Khan, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stars for the new wrestling promotion include former WWE Stars Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes.

You can check the formal announcement below.