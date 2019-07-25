Things haven’t gone well for the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the departure of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder are in the midst of a rebuild. One way to get the fan base back on track is to honor the city and its history.

According to today’s press release, the Thunder partnered with the OKC National Memorial & Museum to create the uniforms, which will be worn for select games in the 2019-20 season.

As the 25th anniversary of 4/19/95 approaches, we were honored to work with the OKC National Memorial & Museum to create our 2019-20 City Edition uniform. It's a tribute to those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever. 🔗 https://t.co/mimmv8ZiET pic.twitter.com/Y9ix5jFz7o — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 23, 2019

The Gates of Time, a distinct part of the OKC memorial, are featured on the sides of the uniforms, as well as 9:01 and 9:03, the minutes directly before and after the bombing. White parts of the shorts represent the memorial’s reflecting pool and “Service,” “Honor” and “Kindness,” parts of the Oklahoma Standard, appear above the jersey’s tag.

The Survivor Tree, which famously survived the bombing despite sitting across the street from the Murrah Building, can be seen on the uniform’s belt, while a blue ribbon with “We Remember Those Who Were Changed Forever, April 19, 1995” can be found inside the jersey.

The Thunder also announced it would underwrite a new permanent exhibit in the memorial highlighting the Oklahoma Standard and fund free admission to the museum once a month in 2020.

With the new season approaching, the Thunder’s ownership clearly wants to emphasize Oklahoma City ability to overcome bad situations and rebuilding from them.