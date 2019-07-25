The major “Phase 4” unveiling from Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 was the highlight of the week, but of course the moment was slightly bittersweet as Stan Lee couldn’t be there to see it all come to fruition. However, the New York City Council has found a way to honor the deceased comic book legend by naming a street in The Bronx after him.

According to the New York Post, the selected intersection will be on University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street. The road will be fittingly co-named “Stan Lee Way” and has already been approved under a bill passed by lawmakers that will also see 85 more streets in the NYC area get honorary aka’s.

The moment is pretty significant to the legacy of Lee, who spent his teen years living in a third floor one bedroom apartment on 1720 University Avenue — him and his brother shared the room while his parent slept in the living room on a foldout couch — while also attending DeWitt Clinton High School in the BX. While we’ll always remember him for helping to create characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, Hulk and Black Panther amongst others, his memory will now live on in a different way that reminds us that your journey in life can lead to a road of endless possibilities. R.I.P forever, Stan.

The proposal for “Stan Lee Way” is still awaiting the mayor’s signature, but we’re sure that will be inked very soon. Take a look at Marvel’s tribute to the legacy of Stan Lee below, released a day after his death on November 12, 2018: