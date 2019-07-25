When you’ve made a multiplatinum-selling album like ASTROWORLD, the promo train can go for a pretty long time. That’s why, on the eve of the album’s one-year anniversary, Travis Scott can still drop new music videos off the project — this time it’s for the LP’s eighth track, “WAKE UP.”

The video was directed by Jonah Hill, who opted for a more black-and white cinematic experience. We see the homie La Flame venturing through a mansion with a swarm of people lying around. Then, things go completely Infinity War-style as bodies start disappearing into thin air. Add in levitation, upscale interior design and, well, just Travis being the young superstar that he is and you’ve got yet another dope delivery from Hip-Hop’s current man in charge. Reese’s Puffs not included in the visuals, unfortunately.

Watch Travis Scott’s new Jonah Hill-directed music video for “WAKE UP” above. Also, stream ‘ASTROWORLD‘ for the 1000th time on all streaming platforms.