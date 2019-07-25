With all the excitement surrounding LeBron James’ upcoming Space Jam 2 film, including the recent addition of Malcolm D. Lee as director, everyone is ready to see the classic Looney Tunes gang back in action on the big screen. While the anticipated sequel won’t arrive until July 16, 2021, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the Get Animated team have collaborated to give us the Tune Squad Court in NYC, a new basketball experience that you’ll just have to see to believe.

The court resides at Rodney Park South in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. The court was refurbished to feature artwork from street artist Evan Rossell and his partner Dee Rosse. The design is his reimagined take on our fave characters from Tune Town, including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety and Taz. The official unveiling will happen next week (August 1) with a 5-on-5 game that will see “Team Bugs” going up against “Team Daffy.” The former team will be spearheaded by creative director Elena Parasco, while the latter squad will be lead by NBA trainer Chris Brickley. Dyckman Park legend Team ChaChing will emcee the game and half-time show alongside Eric Bauza, the iconic voice actor behind Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. The game is all for fun of course and will support local youth sports programs and various other charities. The court will then open to the public on August 2, 2019.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Tune Squad Court, including a limited-edition drop by New Era and NTWRK and more Tune Squad apparel and accessories on www.getanimatedinvasion.com/tunesquadcourt launching on August 1. More pics of the court and creation process below: