Newark’s own Tsu Surf has all the makings to become a rap force, and can now count being in the exclusive Unsigned Hype fraternity as an accomplishment under his belt.

He has a lyrical heritage that affords him equity with some of the dopest emcees in the game. He also has peer cosigns that reads like a who’s who in the rap world, counting Nipsey Hussle and Chris Brown as celebs that have stamped him official. But what regrettably gives “The Wave” entry into a familiar club that boast in its membership, Tupac and 50 Cent, is him being shot 5 times. Out of trauma, he has emerged focused on using his musical prowess as a flame-spitter to be the superstar everyone believes he is. Songs like “My Mother’s House” has caught music lovers by storm. His new album Seven 25 is moving him towards that goal. And just in time, the industry has been waiting on Surf get tidal wave over the competition.

This summer he plans to drop a mixtape with Mozzy and will be up to battle in the SMACK/URL event of the year, Summer Impact. At SI, this August 10th, he partners with Tay Roc to form the mega duo “Guntitles” and will be battling Loaded Lux and Hollow Da Don (Loaded Hollows).

Check out his song “At My Mother’s House” and be on the look out for new book and single, House in Virginia sold exclusively on amazon.

Fans can also watch his legendary battle against Geechi Gotti on the SMACK/URL app as it dropped today.

A year ago today, July 25th, Tsu Surf was shot. Fortunately, he remains here to wreck shop.