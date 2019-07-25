Words by: Tahyira Savanna



At his show at Pittsburgh’s Key Bank Pavilion, the hometown of both Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, the

rapper displayed a slideshow of photos depicting his close friendship with the late rapper.

Both Khalifa and Miller attended the same school and have been friends long before finding Hip-Hop fame. Miller was found dead last year in his Studio City, Los Angeles, home from an apparent drug overdose.

His death sparked renewed attention regarding suicide and mental health in the Hip-Hop community with many rappers stating that they have experienced extreme lows despite the levels of success they have hit. Miller died months before the release of his album Swimming, which industry critics were calling his best work to date.

During the tribute, fans reacted to Khalifa’s powerful track “See You Again” which debuted in the

wake of Paul Walker’s untimely death. Wiz can be seen staring up at the sky while mouthing the lyrics to the song.

In a video posted to Twitter a fan can be heard saying “I’m about to cry, bro.” The photos show the two budding artists before hitting their career peaks. Both rappers were signed to Rostrum Records and released a few collaborations including the tracks “Blunts,” “High Life,” and “Keep Floatin.” When Miller started to tap mainstream buzz he was featured on the Under The Influence tour that also featured Wiz.