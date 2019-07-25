Young Thug has announced that he will be going on tour that will start on September 30 in Toronto, Canada at RBC Echo Beach and will end at on Monday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium.

He will bring along Machine Gun Kelly, Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY, and Strick. Before the tour begins, Kelly will be headlining a festival called Est. Fest 6 from August 2 to August 3 in Butler, Ohio.

Thug will have his own headlining show in Dallas, Texas on August 31 called Family Business with Trippie Redd, Smokepurpp, Lil’ Keed, and more at the Bomb Factory. It will also feature Da Baby, Shoreline Mafia, Tyla Yaweh, 21 Savage and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Peep the tour dates of the joint tour below to see if they will be in your city.

Monday, September 30, 2019, Toronto, ON, RBC Echo Beach&~

Thursday, October 3, 2019, Binghamton, NY, Broome County Forum#^~

Friday, October 04, 2019, Lowell, MA, Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell#~

Saturday, October 05, 2019, Kingston, RI, The Ryan Center#~

Sunday, October 06, 2019, Baltimore, MD, MECU Pavilion#~

Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center#~

Thursday, October 10, 2019, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia#~

Friday, October 11, 2019, Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre#~

Saturday, October 12, 2019, Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena#~

Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy#~

Friday, October 18, 2019, Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center#~

Saturday, October 19, 2019, Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place#~

Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Washington, DC, The Anthem*~

Thursday, October 24, 2019, Indianapolis, IN, Indiana Farmers Coliseum*~

Friday, October 25, 2019, Chicago, IL, Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Saturday, October 26, 2019, Detroit, MI, The Fox Theatre&~

Sunday, October 27, 2019, Milwaukee, WI, The Eagles Ballroom*~

Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena*^~

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Kansas City, MO, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*~

Thursday, October 31, 2019, St. Louis, MO, The Family Arena&~

Friday, November 1, 2019, Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheatre*^~

Saturday, November 02, 2019, Houston, TX, NRG Arena*~

Tuesday, November 05, 2019, Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium+~

Wednesday, November 06, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair*~

Friday, November 08, 2019, Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*~

Sunday, November 10, 2019, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater*~

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Central Point, OR, Seven Feathers Casino Resort*^~

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Reno, NV, Reno Events Center*^~

Friday, November 15, 2019, Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre*~

Sunday, November 17, 2019, San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*~

Monday, November 18, 2019, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium~