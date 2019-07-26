The Hip Hop community was outraged when it was announced yesterday that A$AP Rocky was charged for criminal assault in Sweden. We’ve gotten more insight of how the hearing went down.

While being questioned by Swedish authorities, the Harlem rapper was asked if he goes by any nicknames to which he responded, “Yes. Rocky, Asap Rocky, pretty mother fu–er, I can’t think of any more,” as per The Blast.

It’s difficult to tell the tone of his statement from the documents, but he’s being honest [Kanye shrugs]. He also said that he’s “paranoid of all strangers. I’m a Celebrity. I’ve had unfortunate events in my past.”

Three years ago, Flacko was attacked in a New Zealand elevator by a group of men. So one can understand why he reacted the way he did this time around in Sweden.

A$AP Rocky was arrested following his performance at the Smash Fest in Stockholm on July 2nd. Since then, concerning reports about alleged harsh and inhumane conditions that the Testing rapper was facing have surfaced. As a result, the U.S. Department of State issuing a warning stating “all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect.”

All claims have been denied by the Swedish government.