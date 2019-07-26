Angie Martinez aka “The Voice of New York” will be hosting a new show titled Untold Stories Of Hip Hop will premiere this fall on the WE tv network. According to reports, Martinez is set to sit down with Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and many more for a new the show.

“Hip Hop music and culture is at the foundation of the WE tv brand, and as the genre’s influence only continues to grow and impact the world around us, it’s incredibly important to preserve these untold stories for the culture,” says Marc Juris, President of WE tv.

Juris continues, “From our series that spotlight Hip Hop royalty to documentaries that share the true stories of artists throughout the industry, Hip Hop has formed who we are and we’re excited to take a closer look at the artists who’ve left their mark and at those who continue the legacy.”

Untold Stories of Hip Hop will feature hour-long episodes. Martinez’s new show joins a WE tv line-up that now includes Growing Up Hip Hop, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Growing Up Hip Hop: New York, and Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Entertainment One and Creature Films are the production companies behind the upcoming series. In addition to her hosting duties, Martinez is also serving as one of the show’s executive producers.

No premiere date has been announced.