With a plot that sounds like it dropped right out of a reality show, the family of late NBA baller Lorenzen Wright can rest a little easier knowing that justice will be served.

In 2010, he went missing for a little over a week. His dead body was found in a swampy grave and it was revealed that the cause of death is murder. According to reports, his 34-year-old body was ravaged with bullet wounds. He was murdered and someone tried to cover it up.

According to TMZ, Wright’s ex-wife plead guilty of “facilitating the murder” and could possibly serve up to thirty years in prison. She and a church friend named Billy Turner were at the root of it all. Sherra was done with her man and planned to kill him in his Atlanta home, but that plot was foiled. That’s when her bible study boy and she planned to kill him in Tennessee. At first, the two were faced with a myriad of charges (including 1st-degree murder) and could have spent upwards of 100 years in prison. However, Sherra cut a deal that resulted in a reduced sentence- paroling in nine.

Sherra’s representation offered that she was a battered woman. Wright’s family believes that she just wanted “the dough.” He had a $1 million life insurance policy.

Wright played as a professional basketball player on three teams (Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Cleveland Cavaliers) in the NBA from 1996 to 2009.

He was only 34 at the time of his death.