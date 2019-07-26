More money moves for Drake. The 6ix God has announced a creative partnership alongside SiriusXM and Pandora to deliver more music that is curated by Drake and the OVO Team.

The announcement came Thursday (July 25) stating Drake has agreed to a partnership.

Earlier this year, SiriusXM acquired Pandora and have followed it up by aligning with Drake to become more prominent in the music streaming market. After this alignment with SiriusXM and Pandora, there have not been any details released about how OVO Sound Radio will continue on Apple Music if it will at all. According to Billboard, Drake’s 2015 deal with the streaming giant was worth $19 million.

While Drake is getting the business deals in order, he is also continuing to drop heat on wax appearing next to Rick Ross on “Gold Roses,” which will be featured on Rozay’s Port of Miami 2.