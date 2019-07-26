TMZ posted up a picture of Fabolous out on a date with a woman who wasn’t his girlfriend and baby’s mother, Emily B, reporting that the longtime couple has split. But the Brooklyn rapper hopped on Instagram to say that’s cap.

“We are a couple working on our relationship. That @tmz story & blogs are LIES,” he wrote on IG.

The 41-year-old rapper continued, “These blogs are making fake stories & breaking up families. Complicating people’s lives for a story!! For some clicks. @tmztv_ ran a baseless story with no confirmations from me or @emilyb_ I LOVE EMILY B. ❤️”

He even took it up a notch and threatened to take legal action claiming the story is a “defamation” of his character. T.I. corrected his typo in the comments section but we all knew what the veteran rapper meant. Emily has yet to publicly respond.

Fab oddly hopped on Instagram Live to address the rumors. Things didn’t turn out too well when Carmelo Anthony pulled that stunt a couple of weeks ago because it turned out that he was lying. But the “Ooh Yea” rapper assures that he wasn’t on a date.

It’s no secret that Fabolous and Emily have had their fair share of ups-and-downs like any other relationship. Three years ago, the Brooklyn emcee was arrested for allegedly punching her multiple times and knocking her teeth out. She also said he threatened to kill her. But she stood by his side in court as he faced the case and the couple has reconciled since.