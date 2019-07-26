King Sam Jones III is taking his talents to the next level. The former Blue Mountain State Mountain actor has turned to both music and social media comedy.

He played in Blue Mountain State as Craig Shilo. Prior to the hit Spike sitcom, he was featured in the 2006 film Glory Road, inspired by the legendary Texas Miner college basketball team. It was not an easy start to Jones’ acting career. His role as Pete Ross on Smallville was his first big break. Before that, he would make cameos in several sitcoms and movies such as NYPD Blue, Saved By The Bell: The New Class and The Parent ‘Hood.

Jones’ approach to auditions differed from a lot of his counterparts. The Boston native could not read very well, so he was advised to memorize his script to prepare for auditions. By turning his weakness into a strength, he would always impress a number of casting directors. It would result in him scoring bigger roles. His life took a turn when he pled guilty to conspiracy and sentenced to serve 10 months in 2011.

When he was released he not only returned to acting but utilized social media as well. He began dropping comedic and fitness videos on social media. Before you knew it, he accumulated a mass following with over 800k followers on Instagram.

King Sam Jones recently scored a deal with Steve Stout’s UnitedMasters. UM is an industry alternative where artists have the opportunity to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights. Whether it’s acting, comedy or music, King Sam Jones III is poised to make his mark.