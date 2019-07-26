The premiere one-on-one street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style wrapped the second event of their US summer tour this past weekend in Washington D.C., set in the historic Howard Theatre. With over 500 attendees, the day kicked off with a ‘Beat Ya Feet’ vs Baltimore Club Scene Dance Battle, which led into an inspiring performance by Infinite Flow, a professional dance company comprised of dancers with & without disabilities, breaking stereotypes and pushing the boundaries. Philly native, ‘Lil O’ reigned supreme taking home the title as winner of the D.C. qualifier event after a heated 16 rounds of stellar competition. Speaking about the competition he said,“Red Bull Dance Your Style keeps us on our toes, keeps us motivated and inspired, and hungry for more”.