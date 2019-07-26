So President Trump really cares about A$AP Rocky, huh? After tweeting about Kanye West putting Rocky’s issue in Sweden on his radar, Trump returned to his favorite digital press conference platform to shoot off the #FreeRocky hashtag and criticize the Swedish government.

Trump‘s call for Rocky’s freedom also has Trump letting the nation know they have bigger problems than the New York rapper.

Yesterday, Rocky was charged with assault and is facing two years in prison. His trial is expected to begin on Tuesday.