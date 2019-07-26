So President Trump really cares about A$AP Rocky, huh? After tweeting about Kanye West putting Rocky’s issue in Sweden on his radar, Trump returned to his favorite digital press conference platform to shoot off the #FreeRocky hashtag and criticize the Swedish government.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Trump‘s call for Rocky’s freedom also has Trump letting the nation know they have bigger problems than the New York rapper.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Yesterday, Rocky was charged with assault and is facing two years in prison. His trial is expected to begin on Tuesday.