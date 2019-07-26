The estate of pop icon Prince has been blessing his unwavering legion of fans with tons of great gifts lately. In addition to releasing replicas of his classic Cloud Guitar, now available for pre-order, there’s also the new Originals album that dropped earlier this summer. The latest single to arrive off that project is “Holly Rock,” which is Prince’s original take of the Sheila E. single that appeared on the Krush Groove soundtrack in 1985.

The official music video is vibrant from start to finish thanks to the use of animation. Prince himself is immortalized through some of his most classic outfits, particularly looks he made famous during his Purple Rain Tour era in the ’80s when the song was first recorded. The upbeat nature of the track adds a positive feeling overall to the sad reality that Prince is no longer around be part of a “greatest hits” project like this. The term bittersweet has never rang so true.

Watch Prince’s posthumously-animated new music video for “Holly Rock” above, and listen to ‘Originals‘ now on all streaming platforms.