We’ve been fans of tech-savvy streetwear brand DYNE for a minute now, particularly when looking back at the rollout for last year’s SS19 collection and most recently with the FW19 presentation at F.I.T for New York Fashion Week Men’s. As the fashion world advances into the Spring/Summer 2020 season, so is DYNE and its on-trend techwear steez.

We got a chance to check out the new digs this past week in NYC’s Chinatown neighborhood at Hotel Bowery for some rooftop vibes, tasty bites, complimentary libations and a brief chat with the homie Christopher Bevans to see what inspired his latest offering.

Keep scrolling to check out DYNE’s SS20 Collection, with brand founder Christopher Bevans breaking down his main influences for the set as a whole:

“This season, Spring ’20 was a measurement of studying color — it’s all about the spectrums and wavelengths. Natural beauty was the main source of inspiration, along with tropical birds being a heavy influence as well. We try to duplicate the color, but it’s never as pure because, well, God is good.”

— Christopher Bevans, DYNE

“[Each garment is] layered with the textures and fabrics that we always use to preserve the technical element. Sustainability is always woven through it as well, such as different wools and recycled polys. We have our reflective camo, which is ‘ground glass’ to give you a fine candle count which in turn creates the beautiful reflect effect.”

— Christopher Bevans, DYNE

“We’re always inspired by the street, sports and my background in tailoring, but this season in particular we’re also looking at how the climate is changing. New York this week alone was crazy!”

— Christopher Bevans, DYNE

“Transitional pieces were heavy on my mind, like stuff that you can go out in and still feel physically cool, fabrics that thermoregulate and open-hole mesh with sublimated artwork on it. We’ve also got lightweight pants with drawcords, cropped pants that have become one of our signature elements and a reflective anorak that’s waterproof — we had to add a drip in there [Laughs]!”

— Christopher Bevans, DYNE

“We’ve got something cooking with — well, more on that later! — and we’re also diving into eyewear for something a little bit new. I’m designing that out of an amazing factory out of Hong Kong.”

— Christopher Bevans, DYNE

“I love the challenge [of DYNE] creatively. I’m always inspired by the fit, function and fabric. Those are the three ethos of the DYNE life brand, and I always make sure to check those boxes before I release any style.”

— Christopher Bevans, DYNE

Be sure to check out the DYNE online store to shop the latest styles and also keep an eye out for the SS20 “Colour Theory” collection when it arrives in the near future.