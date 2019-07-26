Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the murder of Ethan Walker. The teen rapper has maintained his innocence ever since the beginning of his trial.

He plead guilty for robbery but refused to take responsibility for the death of the alleged victim. So it’s no surprise that the teen rapper appealed the sentence a few days later.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Texas rapper is seeking justice in his case. The man who actually pulled the fatal trigger was already sentenced to life in prison, but the jury thought a suitable punishment for Tay-K would be a 10,000 and life in prison.

“The Race” rapper takes accountability for being involved in the robbery, but do you think it’s right that he serves time for the murder that he didn’t commit?