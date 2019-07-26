Vic Mensa is now the lead in a new rock band titled 93PUNX and has released a new video from him and the collective titled “3 Years Sober.” The song is produced by Travis Barker and is paired with an interesting visual directed by Mensa and Franc Fernandez.

The video serves as a visual protest to Vice President Mike Pence who often aligns himself with anti-LGBTQ ideas. In the video, Mensa dresses in a confederate flag dress, a blonde wig and makeup and engages in a tug of war with Pence in the kitchen of his home. Once he escapes he is attacked by homophobic men before ultimately being arrested in a women’s bathroom that he attempts to use.

“The ‘3 Years Sober’ video is a statement about identity,” said Mensa to Rolling Stone. “I put on a confederate flag dress to be able to laugh at a symbol of hate, and played tug of war with Mike Pence over birth control. I had my face written on to get ahead of everything I know people will say about me and had a diner full of BBQ Becky’s call the police on me for using the women’s bathroom. I know some in hip hop culture will see this and say ‘Vic’s gay’ (which I’m not), whereas if I was white they’d just say ‘he’s a rockstar.’ 93PUNX is about being yourself, fuck what people think.”

You can see the video below.