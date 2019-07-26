The Woodstock 50 festival has gone through enough issues that the wise decision would appear to be a cancellation. However, the revival of the legendary festival is still being attempted by moving the from upstate New York to Columbia, Maryland.

Festival organizers confirm to the New York Times the relocation to the Merriweather Post Pavilion for the weekend of August 16. The location is an hour outside of Washington D.C. and a total of four and a half hours from the original location in Bethel, New York.

“When we heard that there was an opportunity to save this festival and bring a piece of American history to our community this summer, we jumped at the chance,” Calvin Ball, an executive with Howard County, Maryland, wrote to Greg Peck, one of the Woodstock organizers. “Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia is a jewel of Howard County and one of the top music venues in the nation. It felt like such a natural fit to host a historic festival on our storied stage.”

The original festival was scheduled to be headlined by JAY-Z, however, Rolling Stone has confirmed he will not be apart of the festival that has been renamed Woodstock 50 Washington.

Previous hurdles for the Woodstock returned included a push back of sales, a cancellation by the original investor and a pull out by the original venue location.