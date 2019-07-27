It’s finally here!

After unveiling the cover art and release date for his debut studio album The Big Day last week, Chance the Rapper has finally release the highly-anticipated project to much fanfare amongst critics and followers alike. To assist the LP rollout, young Chano has also dropped some cool album merch for fans to rock as well.

This extensive set has all the key essentials to everyone’s wardrobe this summer, including T-shirts, caps, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies for the cooler days ahead. There’s also a small range of accessories too, included a sticker pack and lighter for those that want that smoke. Every item comes with a digital copy of The Big Day, which is delivered to your email address immediately after purchase. Those that still enjoy a physical CD copy can cop those as well, which also come with a digital version as well. Chance is also selling pre-sale access to future shows and raffle tickets for fan experiences and exclusive prizes, both retailing for $10 USD and benefitting the non-profit organization SocialWorks in his hometown of Chicago.

Cop Chance The Rapper’s ‘The Big Day‘ album merch collection right now over on ChanceRaps.com. All items will ship in four weeks, with some items on pre-order until Fall 2019. See the full set below: